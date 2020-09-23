Director / Digital Products and Strategic Integration (Digital Services Bureau)

Embrace the digital sphere in a newly developed position designed for an energetic, self-starting, motivated and technically capable individual who finds pride and purpose in being part of a mission-driven public media organization that is not only the essential source for truth and ideas, but also that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities. The Director of Digital Products and Strategy Integration will orchestrate and deliver integrated digital customer experiences that drive measurable business outcomes. In collaboration with the Chief Digital Officer and VP / Data and Digital Services Bureau, this position can expect to execute the roadmap, product vision, and development of our mobile and emerging platform products.

Job Overview:

The Director of Digital Products and Strategy Integration works within the Digital Services Bureau, a functional group within Connecticut Public comprised of digital and data experts who are in service to all departments, in order to orchestrate and deliver integrated digital customer experiences that drive measurable business outcomes. This position will leads a team of product managers, designers, and developers that execute plans to build digital products and features that focus on a “digital first” mindset that evolves the way our audience experience programs, fosters audience awareness, engagement and acquisition. Our ideal candidate will be a hands-on, highly engaged, self-motivated individual that works across departments with the capability to deliver useful and personalized digital products on varied digital platforms including websites, social media, and other channels that distribute digital content on technology platforms. Assigned products may require development as new products, or enhancement for existing products.

Applicants must have digital marketing, digital project platform and management, and digital analytics experience.

