Job Title: Director of Human Resources

Reports To: President and CEO

Job Summary:

Located in Hartford, Connecticut, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, this is a “hands on” Director level position for an individual contributor who has experience working in partnership with colleagues and on behalf of a creative and dynamic staff to plan, direct, and implement policies for all areas of the human resources function including staffing, compensation, benefits, training, employee relations, safety, compliance, and administration. In addition, administers and innovates human resources programs, policies, and organizational design/change to support company goals and positively engage the workforce of 95 employees. Advises and coaches leadership on all human resources and union issues with broad, current and best practices knowledge that includes expertise in federal and state employment laws. Prepares operating budgets for human resources and make recommendations for funding that drives workforce productivity. Maintains an ADP employee information system and administration for all required processes and transactions that provide data and reporting on HR activity.

Job Responsibilities:

Human Resources Expert

Is Connecticut Public’s HR architect – applies expertise in a full range HR arena to support Connecticut Public’s mission and business needs at both the strategic and administration level

Is Connecticut Public’s culture and change steward – practices and promotes integrity and ethical behavior

Handles confidential Employee Relations – provides leadership coaching

Manages the performance management process/training and aligns with compensation strategy

Handles/coordinates compensation planning/leveling

Conducts training needs analysis, researches training solutions, and organizes and/or conducts training as needed

Updates employee handbook, ad hoc policies, and agreements as needed

Manages robust internship program, sources candidates, oversees implementation

Facilitates recruiting/job offers/downsizing/exit interviews and designs/conducts company new hire orientation and on-boarding

Partners with finance and payroll to ensure competitive/cost-effective employee benefits and ensures all data provided for payroll processing is accurate

Partners with finance on all legal, risk management, FCC compliance/regulatory, and union/collective bargaining issues.

Strategic Partner

Understands the non-profit business environment, has financial savvy and business curiosity

Interacts with employees in a way that demonstrates concerns and problems are heard, builds credibility and trust

Links/adapts HR policies, programs and services to Connecticut Public’s mission, culture and service outcomes

Applies organizational development principles and encourages innovation and risk-taking

Uses HR principles that change business processes to improve the organization’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Organizational Leader

Knows the business, employees, and understands all employee roles

Is strategic, analytical, creative, and acts decisively

Applies conflict resolution methods in organizational situations

Uses consensus and negotiation coalition-building skills to improve overall communications.

Employee Champion

Builds trust and relationships across the organization

Understands, values, and promotes diversity

Mentors, develops, coaches to develop employees

Balances both organization’s and employees’ demands and resources.

Knowledge and Skills Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree and 6+ years of experience managing the overall Human Resources function and budget preferably in a non-profit organization. Able to lead and market the HR function.

Efficient with Microsoft Suite, technically savvy

Proficiency working with ADP WorkForce Now preferred

Familiarity with Organizational Change Management strategies

Project, time management and attention to details skills

Coaching/mentoring/conflict management skills

Exceptional oral and written business communications skills to communicate Connecticut Public’s brand

Ability to exhibit professionalism and excellence in dealing with challenging situations; handles pressure and stressful situations with grace and composure

Exhibits high standards of performance on the job and strong collaboration inter and intradepartmentally

Enthusiastic and customer-oriented, committed to maintaining high standards of performance on the job; cooperates with others and helps foster a team environment.

To Apply:

Send resume, cover letter (including where candidate learned about the position), and salary requirements to: Human Resources, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut 06105 or email to humanresources@ctpublic.org. No phone calls, please.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

About Connecticut Public:

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR), as well as Connecticut Public Learning. Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Connecticut Public is also home to Connecticut Public Learning, which offers direct service education to teens, adults and veterans in digital media, and provides educational programming on television, radio and online and in the classroom. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $19 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations, and corporate sponsors.

