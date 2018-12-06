For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking an energetic, highly-organized candidate to fill the full-time position of Director of Major Gifts. This position is responsible for developing and managing all activities related to the identification, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of major and planned gift donors and building relationships within, and on behalf, of the Company. We’re looking for someone who’s a strategic thinker, mission-driven, team-oriented, and has a “can-do” solution orientation. Our Director will be excited by working in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple priorities, and identifying innovative ways of increasing loyal contributions. The successful candidate will consider big-picture questions, as well as analytical data as we build a deeper culture of philanthropy, taking a robust major and planned giving effort to the next level.

General Summary

Prospective candidates can expect to play a pivotal role in developing, managing and executing a solicitation strategy for each donor and prospect by preparing written proposals, informational materials, and gift illustrations in tandem with the Company’s mission and vision. The Director will develop clearly articulated messages to donors through engaging and effective writing, inspiring partners to invest with CT Public. The successful candidate will have demonstrated experience in cultivating relationships that have resulted in major gifts and a record of success in achieving development goals. This leadership role requires a team player with a passion for people and the transformative power of cultivating talent and ability. This position will report to the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development and supervises the Leadership Giving Manager. He/she will work with multiple departments in the Company to develop strategic and targeted giving opportunities for major donors in an effort to increase funding each year.

Essential Job Functions

The Director of Major Gifts provides a wide range of services. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Responsible for annual revenue goals for the leadership / major donor and planned giving programs;

Direct and oversee management of efforts to identify, cultivate, solicit and steward potential major and planned gifts from individuals/families aligning interest with Company initiatives and developing appropriate cultivation strategies for them;

Initiate contacts with potential major gift donors managing own portfolio of major donors as well as overseeing staff with caseload responsibilities.

Effectively direct the development and management of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and wealth screening databases, ensuring individual and staff proficiency in regularly analyzing data and reports for major gift opportunities and risk identification;

Evaluate the effectiveness of strategies, initiatives, special events and overall results for major and planned giving; and

Attend Company and outside events for CT Public representation, networking etc.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The Director of Major Gifts has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Develop and execute the major gifts strategic development plan;

Direct the tracking of prospects from solicitation to closing, along with assuming responsibility for stewarding a portfolio of lead gifts;

Ensure recognition of major gift donors in timely, effective ways, including developing and executing a formal recognition program;

Ensure confidentiality of all donor information as well as accurate and timely entry into CRM software;

Oversee an ambitious, comprehensive financial/fundraising plan, monitoring that plan through successful implementation to reach quarterly and annual revenue goals and to ensure that the major and planned giving programs are highly efficient, effective, ethical and well leveraged; and

Lead and supervise team members through the transformative power of cultivating talent and ability through professional growth, supervising, and mentorship.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Charitable gift planning vehicles, including how to determine the appropriate vehicles for specific prospects;

Multi-level fund development strategies; and

Marketing, development, event and project management.

Skill In:

Cultivating, soliciting and stewarding major gifts from individuals/families with a track record of gifts in the amount of at least $25,000.

Major gift processes, principles, methods and practices, including prospect research;

CRM practices, strategies, and techniques, to include CRM conversions and wealth screening;

Relationship management skills that both enhance internal organization relations, external community interactions and business development opportunities;

Managing, coaching, and training staff to ensure development and execution of strategies and ensure opportunities for staff professional growth;

Presenting and communicating, in both oral and written forms, to interface with various networks, board members, departments and levels of management; and

Microsoft Office Suite and donor cultivation resources.

Ability to:

Develop successful donor relationships through cultivation and stewardship;

Work effectively with multiple departments, with sometimes competing priorities, to identify and source funding opportunities to advance the Company’s mission;

Work flexible and variable hours as needed to achieve goals;

Take initiative, multitask and/or prioritize workload and work in a fast-paced environment;

Work with diverse constituencies; and

Identify and take ownership of issues, be accountable, and drive them to resolution.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision.

Work Environment

The Director of Major Gifts operates in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as database software. Extensive travel throughout the state is necessary and an integral part of the essential job functions.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading, typing, and writing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, salaried, exempt position with supervision. Days and hours of work vary, but often run Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Weekend, evening, and holiday hours will be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a relatable field AND a minimum of eight years’ work experience in a major gifts non-profit environment OR a satisfactory equivalent combination of education, training, and experience. Certified Fundraising Executive Credential desired, but not necessary.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org . View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Jobs under the Jobs and Internships tab).

Salary

$90,000 to $110,000 per year

*Pay is dependent on qualifications and experience.

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time.

A background screening will be conducted for final candidates. In compliance with the federal Fair Employment Act, Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., does not discriminate on the basis of arrest or conviction record. Convictions and pending charges will be considered only if they are substantially related to the circumstances of this position. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to HumanResources@ctpublic.org . Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.

Date Posted: December 6, 2018