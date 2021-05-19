Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply: Education Reporter I

If you’re a journalist who is passionate and curious about education; one who wants to cover educational stories and issues, focus on under-served communities, and who can’t stand on the sidelines — this is the job for you!

We have an immediate opening for an experienced, ambitious and resourceful education reporter, one who will cover K-12 through higher education. We expect this person to have deep experience in reporting, and a familiarity with educational issues that face our state. Be prepared to deliver multi-platform stories, including audio, digital and video.

This reporter will work hand-in-hand with our journalists across all disciplines and departments — audio, video, visuals and digital of the 40+ person Content team.

The art of storytelling is at the core of all of the Connecticut Public’s initiatives. Those initiatives have exploded in the last several years, as the organization has pursued a bold new direction within the turbulent news industry: transforming a significant portion of its corporate headquarters and staff into a journalism focused organization.