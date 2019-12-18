Educational Director / Thinkalong (Grant-Funded)

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the full-time position of a new, grant-funded position as the Educational Director for Thinkalong™. The Educational Director will be responsible leading the effort to expand the adoption of Thinkalong™ throughout the state of Connecticut. This is an 18-month durational grant opportunity.

General Summary

The Educational Director will be an energetic and determined champion of media literacy education. The ideal candidate is a tech-and-media-savvy educator who understands the importance of building critical thinking skills — especially during an era when technological advancements provide rapidly increasing opportunities for the spread of sophisticated and manipulative forms of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda. In this highly hands-on and creative role, s/he will help to design curriculum and take in feedback that will serve to continuously improve the product and the program. The Educational Director will conduct extensive outreach in all regions of the state to foster relationships and to recruit and onboard teachers, school administrators and Out of School Time (OST) leaders. The Director will work with our Marketing team to design a statewide campaign to build awareness of the program. S/he will be detail-oriented and results-focused and will be responsible for evaluating the impact of the program, and for creating reports for grantors and stakeholders.

Essential Job Functions

Our Director leads and supports a team of independent contractors and external vendors. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential functions:

Plans, oversees, and implements an ambitious and creative statewide outreach program to expand the adoption and use of the free Thinkalong.org learning resource in middle school classrooms and outside-of-school learning environments.

Recruits, directs, and edits a team of consultants to curate and develop lesson modules for the Thinkalong.org website.

Designs relevant, topic-based lesson modules for the website and instructional plans that align with Connecticut State Department of Education standards.

Directs the design and creation of at least 30 new topic/lessons modules, hiring consultants to curate and produce the lesson content for the Thinkalong.org website.

Develosp and implements strategic evaluation measures and KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) that demonstrate program impact.

Develops and pursues new opportunities that will expand Thinkalong's TM reach and use throughout the state of Connecticut.

Leads outreach and onboarding effort to convert existing Thinkalong TM contacts into deeper partnerships with educators, schools, district administrators and OST program leaders.

Recruits and directs a team of 3-4 consulting outreach specialists to promote the program statewide.

Builds and convene a diverse 10-15- student Youth Advisory Board that will meet quarterly to provide feedback about the program, suggest lessons modules and topics, and serve as ambassadors for the program.

Responsibilities

The Educational Director has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Familiar with the content offerings of Connecticut Public, PBS (including PBS Learning Media) and NPR, in order to select relevant topics and curate a variety of stories.

Gather both quantitative and qualitative data to inform program improvements and ongoing innovation.

Collaborates with digital product team to update and enhance the content and user experience of the website.

Collaborates with Institutional Advancement team to improve, promote and report on the results and impact.

Collaborates with Marketing team to create and implement awareness and promotion campaigns.

Explores the potential of Thinkalong TM to be used in informal learning environments such as after-school programs, libraries, science centers, scouting and others that provide outside-of-school learning opportunities.

Gains insight on the potential of Thinkalong TM to enrich learning experiences in STEM.

Attends conferences and events to promote ThinkalongTM and create new strategic partnerships.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

The Connecticut Department of Education’s instructional requirements related to digital citizenship, Internet safety, media literacy and the safe use of social media.

Media literacy, press freedom, the principles of journalism, and contemporary issues of disinformation.

Curriculum design related to current events, participatory classroom conversation and debate.

The range of educational and journalistic media offerings of public media (PBS and NPR.)

Other ed-tech and digital or web-based learning programs and their use in middle-school classrooms.

Educational program evaluation and impact reporting for granting institutions.

Connecticut’s educational software hub and student data privacy laws.

Previous work experience across diverse educational settings.

Student-centered learning.

Skill In:

Designing, developing and implementing evidence-based curriculum and experiential learning tools or programs.

Diverse educational settings.

Excellent presentation and public speaking skills.

Website editing using WordPress and content management system.

Office 365, navigating the internet and social media, and using multiple digital communications platforms.

Intellectual curiosity and inquisitive nature with ability to perform at a high-level within an ambiguous environment.

Spanish Language fluency a plus.

Ability to:

Work​ ​in​ ​fast-paced​ ​environment​ making smart, fast, solid decisions under pressure​ under​ ​strict​ ​deadlines;

Collaborate with teachers and positively interact with student population.

Be committed to diversity and inclusiveness, and pro-active encouragement of student voice.

Organize, prioritize, and meet deadlines;

Source services and manage and adhere to budgets.

Demonstrate conscientious teamwork, time management and responsiveness to colleagues.

Manage multiple deadlines and projects with ease and grace, demonstrating respect and teamwork.

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Possess initiative and self-motivation, and work with minimal supervision;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated, and consistent effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, demonstrating at all times respect for the diverse constituencies. All applicants must complete the following HireSelect assessment. Please copy and paste into your applicable browser: https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-I0YOH1YJ1?u=165320.

Work Environment

The Educational Director operates in a professional business office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex equipment such as complex digital editing software. Statewide or domestic U.S. travel may be required up to 25%.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit (20%), stand (40%), walk (40%) and talk. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required.

Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption, understand, and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, salaried exempt position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A varied work scheduled might include weekends, evenings, and early mornings depending on operation needs.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Education, Journalism, or similar related fields AND a minimum of seven years’ experience working with diverse student or teacher populations. Proven experience developing instructional strategies and lesson plans; experience recruiting, hiring, and managing staff and/or consulting team members OR equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org.

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.