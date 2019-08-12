Ethan Bortnick in Concert

Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Ticket Options:
1. Bortnick Song and Front Row Package (Pledge Level of $1000):
- Pair of Front Row Tickets
- Ethan Bortnick will compose a song for you. You will also receive the written music and recording.
- Meet & Greet reception with Ethan.
- Ethan Bortnick: Generations of Music DVD and 2-CD set.
- VIP lanyard
2. Ultimate Red Carpet Experience Ticket (Pledge Level of $160)
- VIP Ticket (Pit/Lower Orchestra)
- Meet & Greet reception with Ethan.
- Ethan Bortnick: Generations of Music, 2-CD set with each pair of tickets.
- VIP Lanyard
3. Single Orchestra/Mezzanine Ticket (Pledge Level of $75)
- Single Orchestra or Mezzanine ticket – no seat in the theater is more than 75 feet from the stage.