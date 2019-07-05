Free Film Screening and Panel Discussion: Women’s Work

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 8 PM

The Connecticut Women’s Consortium

2321 Whitney Ave, Ste 401

Hamden, CT 06518

A Q&A will follow with Heather Fay Dawson, the film producer, engaging with attendees and encouraging them to share their own stories of inspiring women in their lives.

Panel of Local Women Leaders Includes:

Colette Anderson, Executive Director, Connecticut Women’s Consortium

Valerie Horsley, Scientist, Professor, and Activist

Alyssa Fuscaldo Lamparski, Owner/Head Trainer, Burn Boot Camp – Fairfield

Robyn Porter, State Representative

REGISTER NOW

Women’s Work, an original, multimedia series from Connecticut Public, features the stories of local women who share a common desire to be part of a collective effort – serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. The series includes six short films released online and on social media. And Connecticut Public wants to include YOUR STORIES. You can honor a sister, friend, mentor, mother or any woman who has made an impact on YOUR life and your story may be featured online or on TV.

After the screening we will hear from a panel of local women who “contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state.”

5:30 p.m. – Refreshments & Mingling

6:00 p.m. – Welcome & Film Screening

6:45 p.m. – Panel & Q&A

Direct all questions to cfs@womensconsortium.org – thank you!

