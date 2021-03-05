Applications are only accepted through our Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Click to apply online: Grant Writer

Connecticut Public has an immediate for a dynamic, research-focused and passionate Grant Writer with a keen interest in finding affinity organizations who align with our public media vision and mission. We’re looking for someone with a creative mindset and excellent writing and communication skills who is solely focused on supporting the Development, Content and Administrative Team in order to construct proposals and reports that reflect organizational priorities.

The Grant Writer is responsible for researching, preparing, and submitting public and private funding requests, responding to Requests for Proposals (RFP), seeking grant opportunities, writing persuasive and successful proposals, managing all facets of the intern grant application process, monitoring funding report requirements, and maintaining fundraising records for a $21M organization.

Love writing? Love research? Interested in finding stakeholders interested in affinity alignment with Connecticut Public’s mission and vision, this might be the job for you!