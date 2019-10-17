For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the position of Grants and Proposals Manager. This position reports directly to Director of Institutional Advancement.

General Summary

The Grants and Proposals Manager is responsible for researching, preparing, and submitting public and private funding requests, responding to Requests for Proposals (RFPs), seeking grant opportunities, writing persuasive and successful proposals, managing all facets of the internal grant application process, monitoring funding report requirements, and maintaining fundraising records for a $21M organization. With Development, Content, and administrative teams, this position constructs proposals and reports that reflect organization priorities.

Essential Job Functions

Our Grants and Proposals Manager provides a wide range of services in collaboration with departments across the organization. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Work across CT Public programs and properties in order to understand the complexity of projects and programs for which funding will be sought.

Seek grants that align with the Company’s Strategic Plan including its mission, vision, and aspirations with particular focus on established content priorities.

Increase existing capacity by researching, creating, and monitoring systems to evaluate funding opportunities from corporations, foundations, and various local, state and federal governmental entities.

Compile, write, and edit grant materials in accordance with the grant guidelines, and format/design set by the applicable funding agency.

Develop comprehensive funding proposals and project budgets.

Function as the internal project manager to ensure grant deliverables and budgets are achieved.

Maintain regular contact and reporting with donors, foundations, and grant-makers.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

Our Grants Manager has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Conduct a full range of activities required to craft proposals to donors and funders: Maintain organizational proposal calendar adhering to submission deadlines. Develop proposals, reports, and program budgets that reflect organizational needs. Develop firm understanding of public media landscape and opportunities as well as regional, statewide, and national funding arena. Generate and submit grant requests, letters of intent (LOIs), required funder reports, and proposals on, or before, funder deadline Develop and synthesize narrative for proposals through outside research, strong content knowledge, and review of past proposals and reports. Keep relevant staff informed about upcoming deadlines and deliverables, thereby ensuring smooth completion of work responsibilities. Maintain confidential information in a sensitive and appropriate manner. Use CRM or submission spreadsheet to track deadlines, letters of intent (LOI) and year-to-date submission of grant applications (tracking and reporting), proposals, reports; and grant approval and feedback. Develop and maintain a master listing/calendar of all pertinent federal, state and local public sector grant opportunities. Develop methods for ensuring compliance with grant requirements and evaluation of program outcomes and required report submissions, including the completion and submittal of all required reports in a timely fashion.

Work with Institutional Advancement Associate to: Identify prospects and perform prospect research on relevant donors and grantors. Ensure donor, funder, grantor records, and prospect profiles are up to date. Maintain clear and accurate written and electronic records of proposals and reports, including donor and foundation activity tracking in shared drives and databases.

Work with Director of Analytics and Audience Intelligence to gather and utilize data, tracking, and metrics that support content and funding proposals.

Work with the Marketing department to support communication strategies with funders based on organizational priorities and interests.

Adhere to and remain knowledgeable of Institutional Advancement revenue goals and organizational finance practices.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Developing nonprofit funding proposals with demonstrated success raising money from foundations, corporations, individuals and federal sources.

Project management.

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously.

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work.

Federal grant guidelines and particular areas involved in identifying and applying for grants preferred.

Public media and/or journalism fields a plus.

Skill In:

Attentional-to-detail, scheduling, and strong organizational skills.

Microsoft Office applications and workplace technology, to include Internet research abilities and the ability to develop spreadsheets (like SmartSheets), graph data, and format professional reports.

Operating with unquestionable integrity, collaborating with internal staff and external community partners; respecting everyone, and embracing change.

Thinking critically in the development, writing, and analysis of professional reports, data analysis, and grant applications.

Expressing ideas clearly, effectively and persuasively in a written format.

Self-motivation and discipline to set and achieve work goals.

Generating commitments from individual, government and foundation sources.

Working with donor databases/database management/fundraising software, such as SalesForce, Blackbaud, Raiser's Edge, Sphere and/or NetCommunity, wealth-screening tools, or other similar product.

Relationship management skills for effective internal relations and external interactions with donors, prospects, partners.

Communications skills, both oral and written to interface effectively with various networks, board members, departments and levels of management.

Microsoft Office Suite and donor cultivation resources.

Ability to:

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations.

Creative, unflappable under pressure, and has a “whatever it takes” attitude.

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent.

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. This position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, some evening and weekend event support is required.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Early morning, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in English, Communications, Journalism, Marketing or related field AND five (5) or more years experience in foundation, grant writing, research and administration.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, optional cover letter, two writing samples (preferably successful grant applications), and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.