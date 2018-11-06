Health Reporter (Grant Funded)

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the full-time, grant-funded, position of Health Reporter. This position will be responsible for driving ambitious coverage on all aspects of health. The reporter will break news and set the agenda in the fast-changing healthcare business. You’ll be at the state capitol, but you’ll also be all across the state of Connecticut — giving our audiences a nuanced, in-depth understanding of health in our state. Come work in a dynamic, newsroom that prioritizes in-depth local reporting, collaborative journalism, visual storytelling, and national work in partnership with Kaiser Health News and NPR.

General Summary

Prospective candidates can expect to play a pivotal role in educating the Connecticut Public newsroom and our audiences about a topic that touches each, and every, person. The successful candidate will come curious. We’re interested in the policy, but we’re just as interested in the people it affects. As important as your understanding of health policy will be, your ability to translate it to your average public radio listener–a person driving in their car with their eyes on the road and their ears on the radio–will be even more so. This position will report to the News Director and work closely with our award-winning newsroom in an innovative, experimental and collaborative team that puts a priority on bringing new and diverse voices to our coverage.

Essential Job Functions

The Health Reporter provides a wide range of services in Connecticut Public’s investment in health reporting. Our candidate is someone with experience covering healthcare and related issues in the state and region. The Health Reporter can anticipate developing in-depth, long-form stories about the biggest issues in various healthcare related industries. Radio experience isn’t necessary, but a love for audio storytelling and the mission of public media is essential. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Cover the healthcare beat in Connecticut; everything from public health to private health insurance; Medicaid to medical device innovations; addiction treatment to preventative care; hospital mergers to racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare itself;

Research, write, report, edit, and voice a wide variety of stories and series for radio, print, online, and social media;

Provide soundbites, wraps and voicers for newscasts, and occasionally produce interviews for talk shows, when content warrants;

Collaborate with news, and other departments on optimal placement of material; i.e. newscast, online, NPR;

Serves as a resource for the News Department on healthcare issues—identifying sources, opportunities for additional coverage, etc.; and

Participate in all assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on-air and off.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The Health Reporter has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Transcend the daily grind to tell impactful, important, sound-rich stories about people;

Set our newsroom’s health coverage agenda;

Produce stories for both radio and online. The former is where you’ll need to demonstrate an ear for strong voices; the latter is where you’ll let your longer-form writing shine;

Research, report, write radio and digital stories and social media;

Build sources, develop ideas and work with the editor on daily and long-form stories;

Serve as health reporter for radio and digital storytelling;

Serve as fill-in host, on-air fundraiser and fulfill other duties as needed;

Serve as a resource for talk shows; and

Tell stories on NPR.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Newsroom environment covering health and healthcare; and

Multimedia element to enhance stories, from graphics to pictures and video.

Skill In:

High-level writing and editing, proven news judgement, and journalistic integrity; and

Presentation and communication skills, both verbal and written, to interface with various networks, departments and levels of management.

Ability to:

Think creatively about storytelling in a variety of forms; from long-form narratives to videos, podcasts and graphics.; and

Identify key developments and distill complex matters, alongside the cultivation of top sources;

Multitask and/or prioritize workload and work under specific, and sometimes difficult, time and deadline- driven constraints;

Speak clearly, confidently and extemporaneously about stories and topics related to the healthcare beat for video segments, podcasts and events;

Identify and take ownership of issues and drive them to resolution; and

Lead multiple stories/projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision.

Work Environment

The Health Reporter operates in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as some digital hardware and/or software. Travel, as needed, for reporting and professional development.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading, typing close manipulation, and writing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly, non-exempt position. Days and hours of work vary, but typically run Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Weekend, evening, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or a closely related field AND a minimum of three years’ work experience covering health, OR equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org . View the announcement at: ctpublic.org (select Jobs under the Jobs and Internships tab).

Salary

$50,000 Annually

**Grant establishes salary

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org . Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.

