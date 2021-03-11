Connecticut Public

HEMINGWAY

Hemingway, a three-part, six-hour documentary film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography — a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame, and celebrity — with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.

Hemingway — The Myth

Uncover the man behind the myth of one of America’s greatest and most complicated writers. Hemingway from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick premieres April 5, 2021.

image of Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway 1957.

© Yousuf Karsh

image of Hemingway and sons

Ernest Hemingway and his three sons with a blue marlin on the docks of Bimini. July 20, 1935.

Ernest Hemingway Collection. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.

image of Hemingway during Spanish Civil War

Ernest Hemingway during the Spanish Civil War.

Ernest Hemingway Collection. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.

image of Hemingway writing at a desk

Ernest Hemingway writing at his desk at the Finca Vigia in Cuba.

A.E. Hotchner

