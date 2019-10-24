Host for All Things Considered (Afternoon/Early Evening)

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the position of host of All Things Considered. This position reports to the News Director .

General Summary

This opportunity is for a host to be the journalistic voice of All Things Considered, Connecticut Public’s afternoon news across all of our platforms — presenting the news, interviewing newsmakers, and maintaining a sense of news urgency. Supported by a team of reporters and a daily news editor, this journalist will be responsible for setting and executing Connecticut Public’s news priorities throughout the afternoon – including reporting, writing, and presenting hourly afternoon newscasts on air and online each weekday, as well as owning our flagship news magazine All Things Considered. This host will be a curious, tough, insightful, personable, and confident presence behind the microphone. They are self-starters but also able to work collaboratively with a team. They must be confident working on multiple projects on multiple schedules all the way from pre-production through final deliverable. The host will be comfortable working across content disciplines behind the microphone, or in front of the camera.

Essential Job Functions

Our host will help our afternoon news presence better reflect the communities in which our listeners live. We want to serve more people, tell more stories, and become the state’s most relevant news source. That will mean challenging public officials, probing personal stories, and everything in between. Our hosts are the full package – reporters, editors, journalists to the core.

Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Independently and with a group, create content for shows and podcasts.

Record and edit audio; produce and mix content using audio equipment and digital editing software and compile and edit material necessary for production.

Develop, enhance, and advance specific story ideas and concepts, both with other producers, reporters, and the host, in daily production segments and long-term planning.

Deliver live newscasts, interstitial breaks, and seamlessly transition the listener from national programming to local content from our Hartford-based studio.

Work with station producers to craft compelling leads, thought-provoking interview questions, engaging promos and billboards.

Conduct daily interviews (some taped, some live) for program segments.

Research guests, topics, and ideas; research and write daily scripts and show rundowns for on-air, website, and promotional use.

Follow, and be a fierce defender of, Connecticut Public style guidelines, journalistic independence and ethical and legal standards.

Produce news content across all of Connecticut Public’s platforms.

Responsibilities

Our host has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Live, hourly, on-air shifts, pre-recording on-air breaks and operating broadcast equipment and broadcast audio consoles;

Providing creative and editorial guidelines to on-air guests in order to enrich quality of programming;

Pitch ing story ideas, potential guests, and conversation topics;

Keep ing up with and diving deep into the latest policy debates, political conflicts, and state news from Connecticut and New England’s many news-making regions;

Participating in community engagement activities such as live remotes, membership events, and fundraising drives;

Provide creative and editorial guidelines in order to enrich quality of programming; and

Work with marketing, sponsorship, publicity, audience development teams to find opportunities to expand the shows’ brands.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

SPJ, NPR, and PBS codes of ethics.

News judgement and an understanding of how to write for radio about state and New England regional issues and current events.

Understanding of basic principles of narrative journalism, long form storytelling, and podcast production.

Editing and news tools, including Audition, Premiere and Newsboss.

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously.

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work.

Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Project, Smartsheets and Outlook.

Skill In:

Recording and editing audio; producing and mixing content using audio equipment and digital editing software and compiling and editing material necessary for production while ensuring production adheres to format and procedural guidelines;

AP and NPR style.

Sound board operation.

Live interviews with limited prep time and under extreme deadline pressure.

On-air presentation and strong editorial judgement.

Fact-checking.

Clear communication, both on-air and online.

Leading a team.

Attention-to-detail, scheduling, and strong organizational skills.

Writing clearly with the ability to use language to grab listeners’ attention.

Ability to:

Work​ ​in​ ​fast-paced​ ​environment​ making smart, fast, solid editorial decisions under pressure​ under​ ​strict​ ​deadlines;

Maintain high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness to CT Public and NPR in order to produce regional and national-quality broadcasting;

Take creative direction/feedback from a supervisor or colleague;

Work with editors and producers in environments that include remote offices;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Possess initiative and self-motivation, and work with minimal supervision;

Adjust on the fly during interviews;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent;

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail; and

Be unwilling to settle for talking points, clichés, and platitudes.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. This position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Travel is required up to 15%.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit (20%), stand (20%), walk (20%) and talk (100%). It is essential to be able to remain in a radio booth for prolonged periods and perform complex technological tasks with highly evolved computer equipment. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required.

Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption, understand, and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, salary, exempt position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Early morning, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or relatable field, AND a minimum of five (5) or more years of journalism experience at either a newspaper or public media outlet plus at least two-years (2) live on-air hosting OR equivalent combination of education, training, and experience

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

