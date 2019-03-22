Connecticut Public

Media for the curious.

IdeaGuy: Celebrating Jerry Franklin

Celebrating the Career, Curiosity & Creativity of Jerry Franklin

Please join us to honor Jerry Franklin as we celebrate his 34-year career at Connecticut Public with an evening of ideas and inspiration, celebrity guests, music, laughs and more!

Wednesday, May 1, 2019
The Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103

Cocktails 5:30 p.m., Dinner 7:00 p.m.

GET TICKETS NOW

Proceeds from this event will go to The Franklin Visionary Idea Fund to honor Jerry Franklin’s legacy in children’s programming and educational offerings for students, veterans and lifelong learners.

 Special Guests and Celebrities Including:

Christine Baranski

Emmy & Tony Award-Winning Actress currently starring in The Good Fight

Geno Auriemma

Hall of Fame Coach

Jacques Pépin

French-born American chef, television personality, and author

Under the Streetlamp

Performing American Radio Songbook classic hits including favorite old time Rock ‘n’ Roll, Doo-Wop and Motown

PBS and NPR representatives and your favorite hosts
from Connecticut Public Radio:

John Dankosky
NEXT and The Wheelhouse

Colin McEnroe
The Colin McEnroe Show
and The Wheelhouse

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Where We Live

Faith Middleton
The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze

GET TICKETS NOW