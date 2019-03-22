IdeaGuy: Celebrating Jerry Franklin

Celebrating the Career, Curiosity & Creativity of Jerry Franklin
Please join us to honor Jerry Franklin as we celebrate his 34-year career at Connecticut Public with an evening of ideas and inspiration, celebrity guests, music, laughs and more!
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
The Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06103
Cocktails 5:30 p.m., Dinner 7:00 p.m.
Proceeds from this event will go to The Franklin Visionary Idea Fund to honor Jerry Franklin’s legacy in children’s programming and educational offerings for students, veterans and lifelong learners.
Special Guests and Celebrities Including:
PBS and NPR representatives and your favorite hosts
from Connecticut Public Radio:
John Dankosky
NEXT and The Wheelhouse
Colin McEnroe
The Colin McEnroe Show
and The Wheelhouse
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Where We Live
Faith Middleton
The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze