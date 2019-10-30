Indie Lens Pop-Up Series: The First Rainbow Coalition

Join us for a free screening and discussion of The First Rainbow Coalition, a new documentary by Ray Santisteban.

Wednesday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

Linsly-Chittenden Hall, Room 102

63 High Street

New Haven, CT

The First Rainbow Coalition explores the history and legacy of a groundbreaking, multiethnic alliance of community groups that changed the face of Chicago politics. In the late 1960s, the Chicago Black Panther Party formed alliances across lines of race and ethnicity with other community-based movements in the city, including the Latino group the Young Lords Organization and the southern whites of the Young Patriots. Banding together to collectively confront issues such as police brutality and substandard housing in one of the most segregated cities in postwar America, they called themselves the Rainbow Coalition.

Learn more about the film: itvs.org/films/the-first-rainbow-coalition

Indie Lens Pop-up is presented in Connecticut by the Yale Film Study Center, Independent Lens | PBS, and Connecticut Public Television.

This event is free and open to the public.