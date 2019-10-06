For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the position of Institutional Advancement Associate.

General Summary

The Institutional Advancement Associate supports the coordination and management of the Institutional Advancement department ensuring that donors, funders, and grantors experience a thoughtful and high-quality combination of communications, interactions, and events designed to appropriately acknowledge, continuously steward, and develop long-term relationships that lead to engagement and investment. Additionally, the Associate is responsible for timely processing of donations to the Organization, excellent donor stewardship, reporting, file maintenance, and events coordination.

Essential Job Functions

The Institutional Advancement Associate provides a wide range of services in service to the Institutional Advancement Department. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Database Management

Manage/oversee the Institutional Advancement donor database, including all donor and funder records inclusive of recording and updating prospect profiles, tracking and coding donations and maintaining donor history.

Work with Director of Institutional Advancement and the SR. Institutional Advancement Officer, manage the individualized plans for each donor and/or prospect in the caseload including tracking all donor activities, touchpoints, moves, asks, responses, and other related information

Donor Management

Assist Donor Relations Manager by securing project and program information necessary for the development of, or reporting on, donor proposals/offers, and funding overviews

Support annual giving appeals including year-end and fiscal year end appeals and employee giving campaign (with Human Resources).

Identify, research, and profile major donor and grant prospects

Accept and manage the timely and accurate processing of gifts

Support ongoing stewardship for each major gift donor and/or prospect ensuring that all identified touchpoints are handled appropriately and on schedule

Impact Reporting

Assist Institutional Advancement Proposal Manager with annual donor and grant reporting

Develop reports for President/CEO, Development office, Finance office, Fund Development Committee and Board of Trustees; report on activities as needed

Event Coordination

Support small to mid-size donor cultivation events aligned with major gifts goals

Plan, and communicate around, leadership donor events

Supports the planning and executing of the annual signature fundraiser event

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

Our Associate has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Database Management

Develop, maintain, and update Institutional Advancement processes; work with Membership to ensure accuracy in documenting and coding donor interactions, listings, and information

Develop/maintain caseload database for fundraisers and individual proposals

Donor Management

Process donations and organize acknowledgement procedures including letters, special gifts or acknowledgements and other correspondence

Handle donor correspondence including meeting outreach, acknowledgments /receipts, invitations to events/programs; serve as liaison for donors

Assist in managing Fund Development Committee and, as needed, subcommittees: setting up meetings, taking minutes, general correspondence

Maintain gifting levels, ensuring stewardship of benefits; research and provide regular updates

Generate appropriate targeted/coded mailing lists, personalized letters and mailing labels; mail all appeal letters and other mailings and/or email outreach as needed

Support successful fundraising meetings by assisting in scheduling, providing background and strategy documents, printing and assembling beautiful and impactful donor materials

Impact Reporting

Develop standard protocols and systems management

Assist with coordination and management of Board of Trustee’s engagement and contributions and CEO’s caseload

Event Coordination

Maintain event timelines, deadlines, guest lists, support event mailings and outreach, sponsorship lists, and ticket purchases; gather and prepare event materials; serve as key contact for donors

Develop, maintain and update donor kits and/or materials for cultivation and stewardship events and meetings

Work at major donor events as requested.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Basic gift acknowledgement principles within a non-profit organization.

Skill In:

Working in tandem with Senior VP, Directors, and other Company staff to assist the development department.

Working with donor databases/database management/fund raising software, such as SalesForce, Blackbaud, Raiser’s Edge, Sphere and/or NetCommunity, NEON, or other similar product

Analytical and problem-solving

Excellent customer service

Microsoft Office Suite, Excel and some graphic design

Ability to:

Manage projects and priorities under tight and dynamic timeframes & deadlines

Communicate routinely with colleagues, donors, vendors, and stakeholders on issues of substance related to fundraising, events, recognition of record, gift detail etc.

Demonstrate attention-to-detail, accuracy of data entry, and follow-through on multi-component procedures and tasks with minimal supervision

Organize multiple, simultaneous tasks and workflows

Work as part of a dual-reporting team with common fund raising goals and work with confidential information

Continuously improve systems and processes

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

The physical activities of this position may include frequent in-person interactions. It is essential to be able to remain at a desk/computer workstation for prolonged periods, perform extensive data entry and other computer-related tasks, and create/maintain filing systems. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as preparing and analyzing data and figures, transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. The typical physical requirements are: light work—exerting up to 25lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10lbs of force frequently and may include climbing, pushing, standing, hearing, walking, reaching, grasping, kneeling, stooping, and repetitive motion. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly, non-exempt position. Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. Position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, evening and weekend support required.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in any fied, or equivalent experience AND/OR three (3) to five (5) years of relevant work experience in the development field and customer relationship systems / file maintenance.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, optional cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.