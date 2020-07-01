Investigative Editor (The Accountability Project)

Do you believe that investigative journalism is missing from local media? Do you think accountability of public and private institutions of power is essential to democracy? Do you want to lead an organization on a mission to serve the public good and make a difference in our community, while serving the underserved and amplifying the voices of those who are often unheard in mainstream media? If you are comfortable writing, editing and producing in a multi-format and multi-platform environment then you should check this out.

Connecticut Public has an immediate opening for an experienced, ambitious and resourceful Investigative Editor to create and lead a three-person team dedicated to producing high-quality, high-impact local investigative journalism. This editor will not only head up our investigative team but will work closely with our journalists across all disciplines in our 44-person content team – reporting, audio, video, visuals. We’re looking for a collaborator, someone who shares knowledge and spreads investigative techniques to every journalist and department. And this is important: We’re looking for the best investigative editor we can find.

Our investigations will be meticulously reported and produced, well-presented stories on issues, people and news events affecting Connecticut. The editor will be expected to generate short-term and long-term investigative narratives from team members, and from journalists across the group. This team’s work will be published across all our platforms and in all our formats – short and long form radio, television documentary, and digital, using the written word to advance the story and reach of our work.

Great investigative reporting, editing, video producing and project management skills are a must, as is a demonstrated talent for ferreting out and efficiently producing revealing, world-changing stories. Apply here: