Join CPTV on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven for Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations.

This free event will feature a panel of experts who will discuss the common mental health struggles many students face, as well as the resources and opportunities available for support. This discussion will be filmed for broadcast on CPTV on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 8 p.m. It will encore on CPTV on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. and in September 2019 (date/time to be announced).

Registration required for this free event.



The discussion will be moderated by Noah Finz, Sports Television Anchor and Journalist for Vantage Sports Network.

Confirmed panelists currently include:

Marc Brackett, Ph.D., Director, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence

Kate Fagan, Author, Former ESPN Reporter, TV Personality, Former College Athlete

Nick Pinkerton, Psy.D., Director of Counseling Services, Southern Connecticut State University

Jermaine Wright, Ph.D., Associate Vice President-Student Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

For more on the program host and panelists, click here.

Send us your question! Topics or questions to be considered should be emailed to: askaquestion@ctpublic.org. If your question is urgent, please see the resources below.

Please note that this event is not intended to provide emergency intervention for individuals. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact one of the following resources:

Student Mental Health: Crucial Conversations is a Partnership Production. Learn more about Partnership Productions at ctpublic.org/partnership-productions>>

Funding provided by:

Additional support: