Join Connecticut Public at Saugatuck StoryFest and hear from three winners of the 2017 Connecticut Book Awards before the 2018 winners are announced.

Sunday, October 14 at 1 p.m.

Staples High School

Westport, CT

Panelists will discuss the books that made them want to be authors and share insights about the power of storytelling.





