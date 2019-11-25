Join Where We Live for a Coffee Break!

Join Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live for a “coffee break” at Silk City Coffee in Manchester, Connecticut!

Tuesday, December 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

What issues and/or stories matter most to the people where *you* live? Come meet the show team, including host Lucy Nalpathanchil and producer Carmen Baskauf, and tell us about your community.

No mics. No recorders. Just us. We hope to see you there!

***Where We Live’s “Coffee Break” series will be percolating ideas in coffee shops across Connecticut. Check our Facebook page for updates.***