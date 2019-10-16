Join Where We Live for a Coffee Break in Willimantic!

Join Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live for a “coffee break” at Grounded Coffee Company in Willimantic, Connecticut.

Tuesday, October 22, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

What issues and/or stories matter most to the people where *you* live? Come meet the show team, including host Lucy Nalpathanchil and producers Lydia Brown and Carmen Baskauf, and tell us about your community.

No mics. No recorders. Just us. We hope to see you there!

***Where We Live’s “Coffee Break” series will be percolating ideas in coffee shops across Connecticut. Check our Facebook page for updates.***