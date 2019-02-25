Watch the The Knight Media Forum Live

Connecticut Public is the recipient of a Knight Foundation grant currently funding audience development and diversity and inclusion work in our organization.

From The Knight Media Forum:

The Knight Media Forum is the most important annual gathering of journalists, funders, information theorists and others interested in the future of the news media in this country. And this year its mission is more crucial than ever, as trust in the media continues to decline, as local newsrooms shrink, as news deserts expand and as the threat these changes pose for democracy becomes abundantly clear.

The Knight Media Forum will be convening leading experts at both the local and national level to explore solutions to assure that all citizens receive accurate, reliable news and information that serves the needs of their diverse communities.

Watch the live stream of the conference below on February 26-27 at ctpublic.org/knightforum

The conference takes place in Miami and will also address how changes in technology affect the news we receive, encouraging new models for gathering and disseminating the news and the future of community access to information.

After all, we all have a role to play in rebuilding trust in the media, whether we produce, deliver or consume the news.

TUESDAY, FEB. 26

9:15 A.M.: WELCOME

Alberto Ibargüen, President, Knight Foundation | @ibarguen

9:30 –10:30 A.M.: THE FRAGMENTATION OF TRUTH

danah boyd, Founder and President, Data & Society

12:15 –1:30 P.M.: LUNCHEON: THE FIRST AMENDMENT AND COMMUNITIES: THE VIEW FROM PITTSBURGH

Grant Oliphant, President, Heinz Endowments

Introduction and Interview: Jim DeFede, CBS Miami-WFOR Journalist and Author

2 – 3 p.m. REPLICATING THE SUCCESS OF THE TEXAS TRIBUNE THROUGH THE AMERICAN JOURNALISM PROJECT

Evan Smith, Texas Tribune, Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation and John Thornton, America Journalism Project. Moderated by Jeff Cohen, Arnold Ventures; Scribe: LuAnn Lovlin, The Winnipeg Foundation.

3 – 4 P.M.: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Tim Hwang, Harvard-MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative; Craig Newmark, Craig Newmark Philanthropies; Julia Angwin, The Markup. Moderated by Paul Cheung, Knight Foundation

4 – 5 P.M.: SMARTER CITIES: USING TECHNOLOGY TO ENGAGE COMMUNITIES

Paulette Brown-Hinds, Voice Media Ventures; Josh McManus, For-Purpose; Aaron Renn, Manhattan Institute; Chaya Nayak, Facebook. Moderated by Sam Gill, Knight Foundation

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27:

8:30 – 9:45 A.M.: THE ASPEN INSTITUTE/KNIGHT COMMISSION: A ROADMAP TO REBUILDING TRUST IN THE MEDIA

Charlie Sykes, The Bulwark, Joanne Lipman, Author, Journalist, Mizell Stewart III, USA Today Network. Moderated by Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation

10 – 11 A.M.: FUNDING LOCAL NEWS: COMMUNITY MODELS FOR SUCCESS

Kathy Im, MacArthur Foundation and Darryl Holliday, City Bureau; Jim Friedlich, Lenfest and Jean Friedman-Rudovsky, Resolve Philadelphia; Mariam Noland, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and John Bebow, Center for Michigan; John Thornton, American Journalism Project. Moderated by Lilly Weinberg, Knight Foundation

11:20 A.M. – 12 P.M. EMBEDDING INFORMATION AS A STRATEGIC COMPONENT OF A COMMUNITY FOUNDATION’S WORK

Michael Murphy, Cleveland Foundation; Chris Barge, Community Foundation Boulder County, Mauricio Palma, Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Moderated by: Lilly Weinberg, Knight Foundation; Scribe: LuAnn Lovlin, The Winnipeg Foundation.

12:30 –2 P.M.: CLOSING KEYNOTE

David Brooks, Columnist, The New York Times

Introduction: Feather Houstoun, Senior Advisor for Public Media and Journalism, Wyncote Foundation