Learning Snacks – A salute to AAPI heritage – books, movie stars, and more

May is for paying tribute to those with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage, recognizing their ongoing contributions and acknowledging their struggles in America. Want something delicious to eat while you dive in? Dan dan noodles are a simple dish – noodles and sauce – from the Sichuan region of China sure to satisfy your hunger!

LITTLE:

Dive into this short list of children’s books to help your family deepen their knowledge of the AAPI community.

MIDDLE:

Anna May Wong was the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star, but felt limited by the roles she was being offered – sidekicks and stereotypes – so she made her own film!

BIGGER:

The Chinese Exclusion Act was the first legislation explicitly used to limit immigration based on race. The law changed the landscape for American immigration and set a precedent in policy-making for generations to come.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – This is one you’ve heard before, and it’s relevant in the era of income inequality when access to health care, housing, education, transportation, and even nutritious food depends on how much cash you can dish out. Money is required for all of our basic human requirements, but there’s no store that sells joy or fulfillment. Can money buy happiness?