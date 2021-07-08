Learning Snacks – Anti-Boredom Hacks for Anti-Boredom Month

July is a hodgepodge of celebration months, exalting everything from peaches and ice cream to watercolors and picnics, but our favorite is probably Anti-Boredom Month. So, we’ve got some boredom-mitigation techniques and this recipe for homemade ice cream by Full-Time Kid.

LITTLE:

Art is all around you, but you have to think quick when you’re painting en plein air, as the French would say. Get out there and paint!

MIDDLE:

Picnics are fun until mosquitoes arrive. So how do you defeat such a formidable foe? You learn about it, of course! Get up close and personal with the Asian tiger mosquito – the most annoying of the buzzing, biting lot!

BIGGER:

We found The Most Boring Video Ever and put it in this boring sentence hoping you’d be bored enough to try it.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – Connecticut enacted a law requiring a $15 minimum wage by 2023, which is something to celebrate even for young folks with summer jobs. But the federal pay rate lags behind. Many states are electing to pay higher minimum wages while others are waiting to see what economic impacts the policies will have. What do you think – should the federal minimum wage be increased to $15 per hour?



