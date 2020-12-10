Learning Snacks – December 10, 2020

We’re nearing what is technically the last week of fall and for all of us local vegetable eaters out there, that means a more limited selection of foods for the next several months. So for these final days, lettuce feast and be merry. Wanna know what’s in season now? The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers a seasonal produce listing, a whole site for recipes, and even some thrifty holiday menu guides! Take a peak and see if you can’t mix up a seasonal snack.

In addition to eating our fruits and veggies to stay healthy, in 2014 the United Nations General Assembly declared December 12 to be Universal Health Coverage Day. This is an international development goal – to ensure that everyone, everywhere have access to quality, affordable health care.

At the same time (for all the adults in the room) America’s open enrollment period for health insurance ends, cementing access or a lack thereof to healthcare for the following year and determining each persons’ cost, deductible, and coverage. There’s been a pretty public and often political debate about universal health care, aka single-payer health insurance, and whether it’s something the United States wants to sign up for – so we’re going to debate it, too!

What do you think – Should America move to a single-pay health insurance system?

