Learning Snacks – December 24, 2020

Learning happens everywhere. But right now, especially, a lot of learning happens at home. So we bring you weekly learning snacks, some tidbits, a few dollops of information to keep your knowledge oh-so-fresh. You’ll find something for kids who are little, kids in the middle, kids who are bigger, and something to consider – all from CT Public and the public media names you trust.

LITTLE:

Which Stories Count?

Winter counts are pictographic historical records used by many Plains Indian Nations to maintain a communal memory and aid the groups’ oral historians. What would your community include in their winter count?

MIDDLE:

Frozen!

The host calls it “spontaneous resumption of function” which is fun to say, but essentially frogs can freeze themselves solid with no heartbeat for weeks at a time and come back to life in spring. Sign me up!

BIGGER:

Tangled

Math proves that Christmas lights are almost impossible to keep untangled, and if Santa is real his reindeer are all female.

THINKALONG:

Maybe you’re flush with it or maybe it’s the root of all evil, but cash seems to be going out of style. Weigh the pros and cons and decide – Should we become a cashless society?