Learning Snacks – December 31, 2020

Learning happens everywhere. But right now, especially, a lot of learning happens at home. So we bring you weekly learning snacks, some tidbits, a few dollops of information to keep your knowledge oh-so-fresh. You’ll find something for kids who are little, kids in the middle, kids who are bigger, and something to consider – all from CT Public and the public media names you trust.

LITTLE:

Ticket To Slide

Polar bear paws are built for slick, icy surfaces. Create your own polar bear slip and slide to explore traction.

MIDDLE:

Flight Path

Peruse this interactive graphic timeline detailing the evolution of passenger air travel technology over the last 100 years.

BIGGER:

Going the Distance

A clever computer program named Orion solves the “Traveling Salesman Problem” that’s been plaguing package deliverers and confounding mathematicians for generations, all so more than 16 million packages can be delivered every day.

THINKALONG:

Something to consider: Should all companies that profit pay taxes?