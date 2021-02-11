Learning Snacks – February 11, 2021

Here at Connecticut Public, we’re a #bigfan of young folks. This week, we’ve dedicated this edition of Learning Snacks to their voices — how to raise them, and how to engage them.

LITTLE:

With so much shushing directed at them, it’s important for children to know their voices matter. Learn how to raise kids who can speak up.

MIDDLE:

There are lots of ways for young folks to use their voices – Amanda Gorman prefers poetry! Here’s her poem “Talking Gets Us There.”

BIGGER:

Youth activism weaves its thick thread throughout history, and social media is offering more opportunity than ever for young people to civically engage.

THINKALONG:

Something to consider: Should it ever be OK to destroy art? Many times, warring nations have targeted art for destruction, viewing it as a representation of the culture they are working to overcome. Other times, artists destroy art and call it more art, to the awe and delight of the masses. So, what’s the difference?