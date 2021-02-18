Learning Snacks – February 18, 2021

As Black History Month draws to a close and we look forward to Women’s History Month, it’s a good time share some resources on intersectionality and recognize the interwoven pieces of our identities. And while you’re at it, let this full-time kid show you how to make easy no-bake cookies!

LITTLE:

Will.I.Am and our friends on Sesame Street celebrate being brave, musical, helpful, and all of the other parts of who we are that make us special!

MIDDLE:

All oppression is connected, according to Staceyann Chin, who calls for unity among groups fighting for their own rights.

BIGGER:

Black women are always a political force. Called “adorable” (in the Southern sense) and “crazy,” before Stacey Abrams and her team in Georgia painted the state blue, they first had to register nearly 1 million eligible voters.

THINKALONG:

Something to consider: A map’s creator has to choose what to include and what to exclude. Should maps be considered objective documents or a subjective form of artwork?