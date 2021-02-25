Learning Snacks – February 25, 2021

Women’s History Month happens in March every year. Let’s spend some time acknowledging the beauty and power of the women who came before us, who lead us now, and who are yet to come. Make yourself some ladyfingers in tribute to Julia Child and, well, ladies!

LITTLE:

Women have done amazing things in the world, and they deserve to be celebrated whether they’re famous, important, or just family.

MIDDLE:

“You don’t have to be a certain way to do something. You can rise up.” Even young women can make big changes.

BIGGER:

The women’s movement hasn’t always included all women.

THINKALONG:

