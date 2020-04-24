Learning Snacks for April 27 – May 1, 2020

This week all our snacks are food-themed to pay homage and respect to the glorious snack.

LEARNING SNACKS

Food miles is the distance food is transported from the time of its making until it reaches the consumer. Most foods travel an average of 1,500 miles from farm to plate. What does that mean for the health of humans and the earth? Brad Pitt will help us figure it out!

RRRRRRIDICULOUS BUT RELATED

Sandwich made it to the safety of the microwave, but did he get there in time to save his friends from food gone bad? Check out this Film School Short to find out how it ends!

REAL-LIFE SNACKS

Try out these fudgey-wudgey freezer treats to satisfy your next snack attack.

Feeling salty? Cut. Toss. Bake. Nom. These sweet potato fries with chipotle mayo are better than the ones you used to get at restaurants.

MORE SNACKS, PLS!

Genetically modified foods have been a topic of controversy for years. Use Thinkalong to find reliable information and prepare to debate: Should we label genetically modified foods?