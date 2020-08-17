Learning Snacks for August 17-21

PRIVATE PEOPLE – The internet lets us easily connect with each other and meet new people and groups based on our interests, locations, or searches. Unfortunately, it also leaves our personal information vulnerable. How did we get to this point and what’s in store for the future? Off Book takes a look.

YOU AND THE ELECTRONIC FRONTIER – Are you confident that your privacy is protected online? Check out these tips from Above the Noise and the Electronic Frontier Foundation to make sure you’re staying safe and protected online.

DITCHIN’ ENCRYPTION? – Encrypted phones and messages are meant to keep your private data protected. But in certain cases, they can hinder a criminal investigation by locking away crucial evidence. Should police have the ability to access citizens’ phones when a crime has been committed? Use Thinkalong to decide!