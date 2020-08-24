Learning Snacks for August 24-28

WOMEN AND THE WAGE GAP – According to census data, women make a lot less than men do on average. That is especially true when it comes to Black women. Join Cherita Ellens, President and CEO of Women Employed, as she discusses the reasons behind the wage gap and ways to close it here.

DRESS CODES, CODED FOR SEXISM? – Many people argue that dress codes help facilitate a productive learning environment. Others argue that dress codes are often racist or sexist and disproportionately effect people of color and young women. Above The Noise takes a look.

QUESTIONING THE CONSTITUTION – The United States has made a number of changes and/or additions to the Constitution, such as the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, but should we rewrite the entire constitution? Is it even possible? Thinkalong is here to help you find out!