Learning Snacks for August 3-7

WHAT’S MY AGE AGAIN? – The United States has lowered the voting age in the past and, in some states, it’s already happening on a local level. Should we lower the voting age? If you could vote in this election, what platforms would be most important to you? Explore these questions and more with Thinkalong!

MR. NOT-SO-POPULAR – Two out of the last three presidents lost the popular vote, but won the electoral vote. How can it happen that the person with fewer votes wins an election? It’s called the Electoral College – learn what it is, how it works, and why we have it.

KEEPIN’ THE FAITH – In a recent unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that so-called “faithless electors” must back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College. Learn more about that decision and how this process affected the last presidential election.

THE TRUTH ABOUT MAIL – Mail-in voting has been a hot topic in recent years, but with the U.S. still dealing with COVID-19, the arguments for and against expanding this long-standing practice have ramped up in recent weeks. Learn the truth about voting by mail.