Learning Snacks for July 13-17

MICRO FIBERS, MAJOR PROBLEMS – By 2050, it is very possible that all the plastic in the ocean will outweigh all the fish in the sea. And it’s the plastic that weighs almost nothing that we’re finding nearly everywhere. What can you do to combat plastic polluton?

Plastic Free July helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution – so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities. Check out these facts about plastic pollution from Green Peace. Will you be part of Plastic Free July by choosing to refuse single-use plastics?

ALL ALONE – The United States is the only country in the world to leave the Paris Climate Accord, a contract to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Should the U.S. reenter the Paris Climate Accord? What would it take to do so? Thinkalong with us!