Learning Snacks for July 20-24

TO APOLLO 11…AND BEYOND! – Take a look behind the scenes of the first moon landing, hear from people directly involved with this historic moment and learn a little bit more about the following five Apollo missions with the help of Space Chase USA!

MESMERIZED BY THE MOON – The moon has always held special significance to humanity. Explore the way the moon has inspired and continues to inspire people in all around the world in this segment from American Experience.

HOME SWEET HOME? – Humans have already visited the moon but without even taking a step on Mars, colonizing the red planet has become a hot topic in recent years. What would it take to get us there and to keep us there? Thinkalong explores this question.