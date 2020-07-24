Learning Snacks for July 27-31

AVOCADO ANYONE? – There are a lot of reasons avocados are awesome! Learn some amazing facts about this super fruit, how to cut and peel your avocados for maximum health benefits, and more with this informative video from Reactions!

OLD ROOTS, NEW HOPE – Come visit a California farm with How Does It Grow to learn how avocados are both grown and harvested and how farmers are getting through the recent droughts.

GMO LABELING – GO OR NO-GO? – The U.S. passed a law requiring food with genetically modified ingredients to be labelled as such. Critics of the law say being required to label them suggests they’re dangerous. Should we label genetically modified foods? What do you think?

MAMA GMO – Mary Dell Chillton became the mother of genetically modified organisms when she documented how a bacterium transferred some of its DNA into a tobacco leaf. Learn more about this amazing woman in science here.