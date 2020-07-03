Learning Snacks for July 6-10

MAKE YOUR OWN VIDEO GAME TODAY! – Playing a video game is one thing, but making a video game? You can do that with just a computer and internet connection. And great news! It’s a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry! Hop inside the MIT Media Lab and learn what goes into creating your favorite video games.

NOTHIN’S EVER FREE – You can download a lot of games for free, but once you get inside it’s basically a candy store! If you want a new outfit for your avatar, better powers, or a hint on how to proceed – you’re going to pay. Explore the world of microtransactions and video game addiction with this video.

VIDEO GAMES AND VIOLENCE – Although there is little evidence to suggest that playing violent video games leads to violence like mass shootings, there may be a link between violent video games and minor acts of aggression. Learn the difference between the two with some help from Above The Noise.

THE GREAT GUN DEBATE – If it’s not video games, it’s often the availability of assault rifles being blamed for the rise in mass shootings across the United States. Should these weapons be banned? Would such a ban infringe on people’s 2nd Amendment rights? Learn more and decide for yourself here.