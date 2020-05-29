Learning Snacks for June 1-5

Looking for a little inspiration? Check out this interview with Noé Álvarez, who dropped out of college to run 6,000 miles with Indigenous people through North and Central America. He describes how that experience changed the meaning of running for him.

Did you know it’s possible to run in space? Node 3 on the International Space Station has a whole suite of exercise equipment, including a treadmill. Yes – a SPACE TREADMILL. Watch Karen Nyberg, an Expedition 37 flight engineer, demonstrate how to run on the COLBERT treadmill in a weightless environment while also explaining some of the engineering behind its design.

Some of us are more into simulated running (think video games) than the stuff that happens on a treadmill or in the great outdoors. Fortunately, this video about the science of running a marathon can help you learn about running without actually having to do it. But if it turns out you DO want to start running, this quick guide on the 3 G’s will do the trick.