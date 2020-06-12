Learning Snacks for June 15-19

Summer solstice marks the official start of summer, but there are a lot of ways to mark the passage of a year. 3.5cm of fingernail growth? 80 gallons of tears cried? Or the exact length of a year in time – 365 days, 6 hours, 9 minutes, and 9.76 seconds. This video from It’s Okay to Be Smart explores different ways to mark the passage of a year’s worth of time.

Summer has a way of heating things up and one famous summer – Freedom Summer 1964 – brought national attention to civil rights. Discover how the hit song “Dancing in the Street” by Martha and the Vandellas became an anthem for societal change. Plus, learn how a new strategy by the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) brought student volunteers to aid civil rights workers in Mississippi in this video from American Experience.

We’ve got the perfect way to chill out this weekend – Watermelon Slushies. It’s the only thing to do during these long hot days of summer.