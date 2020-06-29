Learning Snacks for June 29-July 3

BIG WINS IN THE HIGH COURT – So what does the Supreme Court’s ruling really mean, and what’s next in the fight for equality? Also – that’s a LOT of power for a small group of people. If you’re interested in a plate full of learning about SCOTUS, check out this information menagerie or gobble up some info on landmark cases.

LOVE THY NEIGHBOR – Many southern churches reject LGBTQ+ people, despite 90% of the population being religious. Join Dyllon Burnside as he travels to Jackson, Mississippi to meet an openly gay pastor and explore his journey of acceptance.

DEBATE LIKE SCOTUS: HATE SPEECH – The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution includes “freedom of speech” which the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled includes hate speech. Should hate speech be protected as free speech? Thinkalong with us.