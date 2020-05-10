Learning Snacks for May 11 – 15

Bicycle Mechanical Engineer, Rachel Gitjan, loves bikes so much that she designs them for a living – and the job looks pretty cool. In this video, she shows you the computer-aided design (CAD) software she uses and talks about different bike-related careers.

Ovarian Psycos is a film about a new generation of fierce, unapologetic, and feminist women of color from the Eastside of Los Angeles who confront injustice, build community, and redefine identity through a raucous, irreverently named bicycle crew: The Ovarian Psycos Cycle Brigade.

LOCAL RESOURCES:

Some Connecticut-based organizations like Bici Co. in Hartford offer mechanic and traffic safety training, reduced-price bikes, and work-based learning programs. Others like Watch For Me CT summarize cycling laws, and provide statistics and safety tips.

TEACHER RESOURCES:

A quick, up-lifting read about a youth-led bike shop in Indiana to inspire you and your students to dream big and go hard. A neighborhood of kids turned their love of bikes and their years spent playing with and learning about them into a functional business that they see going worldwide.