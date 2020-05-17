Learning Snacks for May 18 – 22, 2020

Take a moment to celebrate parents who answer the call to foster and adopt. In this StoryCorps piece, meet ‘Foster Pop’ who has housed more than 50 foster kids in his Brooklyn apartment.
In the Tough Love series, two families describe their experience having children removed from their care, and the work they put in to pull their families back together.
LOCAL RESOURCES: Each state has different processes and laws about fostering and adopting children. You can find some common myths about the process in Connecticut here.
TEACHER RESOURCES: This resource selection from Teaching Tolerance offers guidance on how teachers can be supportive, stabilizing forces in the lives of children in the foster care system, and even has a toolkit for helping foster youth transition out of high school.