Learning Snacks for May 18 – 22, 2020

For National Foster Care Month, listen to stories from foster youth and parents themselves:

follows young adults as they figure out life after foster care – heading to college, finding housing, or pursuing a passion.

Take a moment to celebrate parents who answer the call to foster and adopt. In this StoryCorps piece, meet ‘Foster Pop’ who has housed more than 50 foster kids in his Brooklyn apartment.

In the Tough Love series, two families describe their experience having children removed from their care, and the work they put in to pull their families back together.