Learning Snacks for May 25 – 29, 2020

An impressive 68% of American families have pets – but how did we get here? This video from PBS Digital Studios really makes you think about whether humans domesticated animals, or animals chose to live alongside us. Hmmm.

Domesticated rabbits – agile beasties or passive furballs? This Nature documentary “Remarkable Rabbits” dives into this tiny animal’s ability to survive against fierce predators and adapt to varied environments. Learn more about rescuing and caring for a domesticated bunny in this Q&A with the House Rabbit Network.

Cat Fact Fever, dun dun dun! I just can’t seem to get enough of cat tongues these days, so while we’re still talking about pets – did you know that Cat tongues are covered in hundreds of body-cooling, moisture-wicking quill pens? (Yes, there’s a video.)