Learning Snacks for May 4 – 8, 2020

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this week, we’re sharing a few new related resources for parents, caregivers, and educators. We hope they’re helpful when speaking with students about what they are experiencing and feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mind your Mindfulness One of the most effective ways to maintain good mental health is through mindfulness. Even 5 minutes can increase positive feelings, calm thoughts, and settle jitters. Practicing every day is basically magic. This short practice from PBS LearningMedia is one of our favorites!

Feeling Lonely? Us too. Haven’t seen your friends in weeks? No high-fives in way too long? You are not alone. This teen-produced newscast shows how teens all over America are dealing with social distancing.

Brainberry pudding? Your diet plays a big role in how you feel and how your brain functions. Fruits, vegetables, fats, and lean proteins all contribute to a well-balanced meal. Check out this strawberry ch-ch-ch-chia seed pudding. They recommend 1 strawberry, but I say add as many as you want.