Learning Snacks for September 21-25

EQUINOX? More like Equinot – Equinox means “equal night”, and while it’s not far off, it’s technically not true. Enter Equilux – the brief moment in time twice each year with “equal light” in both hemispheres. And now you know just in time to show off to your friends.

Did you know that the Sun’s light shines differently on Earth at different times of the year? Watch as the Earth orbits the Sun, rotating, like a slightly tilted, spinning top. This rotation changes the angle at which sunlight hits the surface of our planet, creating the different seasons.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF FALL

Even if we moved to Mars, we would still have to deal with winter. But lately Mars has been the focus of several new exploration initiatives, with campaigns for colonization from the Mars One project, SpaceX, and several governments around the world. Technology has yet to be invented to build human colonies on Mars, but that doesn’t stop its allure. Should humans colonize Mars?

Expand learners’ global competency by exploring Autumnal Equinox Traditions. Meditating on balance, a visit to an ancestor’s grave, and eating moon cakes all have space in cultural traditions surrounding the Fall. What traditions have you or your learners created?

MEDIA LITERACY is foundational to learning – learners must be able to assess what they are consuming. Tessa Jolls – our gracious partner and the leader of the Center for Media Literacy – shared her thoughts on how to define media literacy, its place in learning today, and a simple framework for deconstructing and constructing media.

