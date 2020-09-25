Learning Snacks for September 28 – October 2

It’s Banned Books Week

Every year, libraries, schools, authors, and readers celebrate Banned Books Week, which casts light on the issues of censorship and banning books. Classic novels, like Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (one of the most consistently challenged books) join with comics, young adult novels, and children’s books on the American Library Association’s list of most challenged books. What do you think? Should controversial books be censored?

Heartbreaking and hilarious, Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 has inspired peals of laughter and tears of frustration. Hear from comedian Seth Myers he discusses his feelings about this once banned novel.

Beyond books and media, there’s a looming debate over hate speech and its protection as a first amendment right. In this episode of Above the Noise, ask yourself the question – should hate speech be protected as free speech?

Teachers:

National security versus the people’s right to know – the Pentagon Papers changed the Vietnam war. This lesson plan from Ken Burns & Lynn Novick: The Vietnam War examines various viewpoints in regard to the legality of the publication of the Pentagon Papers.

This new school year is new in a whole lot of ways. Use these Teacher Planning Kits for New School Routines to help navigate this year’s new and changing school routines. Not quite sure how? Join this webinar for using the planning kits.