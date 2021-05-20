Learning Snacks – Free Crit Kit for home school leaders – just ask!

Not everyone bakes a cake for the occasion, but May is Home School Awareness Month, and we are here for the celebration! According to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, and in large part due to COVID-19, the number of home school families doubled during the 2020-21 school year. So, to those veterans of home school and to the “newbs,” we tip our hats.

If you’re a home school leader and would like a free Thinkalong Crit Kit to bring media literacy to your at-home classroom – complete with a backpack, headphones, stickers, white board markers, and more – take this brief survey. We’ll get it out to you just in time for those long summer days! (While supplies last.)

LITTLE:

Check out this collection of early elementary lessons in math and ELA led by The Electric Company’s animated cast, plus full episodes of the show and three issues of the magazine.

MIDDLE:

This selection of Art School videos introduces artists and their practices, from dancing and singing to sending mail; get your creative on!

BIGGER:

For your older at-home learners, we highly recommend PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs – their stories are told by and center the experiences of teens! Their daily news show and special reports are exemplary.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – We rely on data for making decisions about everything from which shoes to buy, to what college major to pursue, to what to eat on a given day. And data has a reputation for being neutral, but is it? Plenty of examples demonstrate that data is only as neutral as its collection, but if we only see the end result of the data – i.e., its conclusions – we may never know its bias. Can data be un-biased?