Learning Snacks – Helen Keller’s World-Changing Work

June 27th is Helen Keller’s birthday – a day to celebrate the resilience and influence of an incredible woman. These Learning Snacks explore the techniques her teachers used to help her learn and her less-known work as an author and activist.

LITTLE:

There are so many ways to learn! Helen Keller’s story and new approaches to learning how to read and talk inspire Yadina to overcome her own challenges in this Xavier Riddle adventure!

MIDDLE:

By placing her hand on a sound system, Helen Keller was able to sense an orchestra playing Beethoven. She wrote a letter about the incredible experience, noting that she “couldn’t help remembering that the great composer who poured forth such a flood of sweetness into the world was deaf like myself.”

BIGGER:

Beyond being influential in the deaf community, Helen Keller co-founded the ACLU and was active in many human rights campaigns. Learn about her inspiring work in this short video intro.

EDUCATORS:

