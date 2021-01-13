Learning Snacks – January 14, 2021

We’re serving up some wholesome Learning Snacks after a week full of extraordinary events and tough conversations. For a little support, we offer this basic guide from NPR to speaking with children about the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dive a little deeper and provide some context with Facing History and Ourselves.

LITTLE:

Let’s pretend to be puppies. Some dramatic play with Pinkalicious and Peterrific!

MIDDLE:

Discover traveling whale songs full of trumpets, shrieks, grunts, and purrs. Whales have trends, too!

BIGGER:

Do dogs understand fairness? This pup goes on strike when she realizes she’s not being fairly compensated.

THINKALONG:

Something to consider: Should hate speech be protected by the First Amendment?