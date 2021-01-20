Learning Snacks – January 21, 2021

Prep for an impactful Black History Month. Help young children understand racism and how they can help, center Black joy and identities, and explore how effective donations to racial equity organizations really are.

LITTLE:

Arthur and Buster call on the wisdom of Mrs. MacGrady to learn how to talk, listen, and act to fight racism and stand up for what’s right.

MIDDLE:

Jock Doc Joel Boyd combines his love of science and sports as a WNBA team doctor, and shows us the inside of someone’s muscles.

BIGGER:

Donja Love practices “radical softness” to preserve his core self in a world where queer Black men are told to how to be.

THINKALONG:

Something to consider: Do donations to racial equity organizations actually help? Examine how donations impact racial equity.